Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland elections schedule to be announced today

Updated on Jan 18, 2023 10:47 AM IST

The Election Commission of India will announce Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assembly elections 2023 dates at 2.30pm.

The ECI will hold a press conference at 2:30 pm.
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assembly elections on Wednesday. The ECI will hold a press conference at 2:30pm.

The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March.

On Saturday, the ECI asserted that as mandated by the Constitution it would “deliver election” in Nagaland.

The Naga civil societies have been demanding a solution to vexed Naga Political Issue before the conduct of the state election while the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation have declared not to participate in the election process unless their demand for a separate state composed of the six eastern districts are fulfilled.

The term of the present Nagaland Assembly expires on March 12, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

Asked about the dates for the state election, Kumar said that the commission was taking feedback from the three states of Northeast – Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland - and as per process they would go back and hold another meeting and announce the dates.

On the demand from political parties to do away with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and use ballot papers, he said there is no way to go back even technologically.

Kumar said over 13.9 lakh electors are registered in Nagaland and over 30,000 first-time voters are set to participate in the forthcoming state assembly polls.

ECI teams concluded their visit to Nagaland and Tripura to review elections preparedness last week.

