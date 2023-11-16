close_game
close_game
News / India News / Assembly elections 2023: How to check your name on electoral roll, documents needed for polls | Details

Assembly elections 2023: How to check your name on electoral roll, documents needed for polls | Details

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2023 09:01 PM IST

Here are details concerning how to check your polling booth, the documents you need to vote etc.

The second phase of polling in the state of Chhattisgarh covering 70 assembly constituencies will be held on November 17 (Friday). The first phase of polling for 20 seats had taken place on November 7. Along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, with 230 seats will also go to polls on the day.

Polling officials carrying the election materials for their election duty on the eve of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections(ANI)
Polling officials carrying the election materials for their election duty on the eve of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections(ANI)

Here are some details concerning checking your polling booth, the documents you need to vote etc.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Here's how to check your name on electoral roll:

Go to https: electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Enter your state and select preferred language

Fill in your details including name date of birth and your gender

Select your constituency and district

Enter the captcha code and click on search.

Documents you will require in order to cast your vote:

A person registered in the electoral roll of a particular assembly constituency is qualified to participate in elections, provided they possess any one of the following documents.

Voter ID
PAN card
Aadhar card
Pension document with photograph
Smart card issued by RGI under NPR
Service identity cards with photographs issued to employees by central/state govt./PSU/public limited company
Health insurance smart cards issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour
Passbook with a photograph issued by a state bank or post office
Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.
MNREGA job card

You can follow the steps given below and find your polling booth.

Visit https: electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

There are three ways (find below) to check your polling booth.

Finding polling booth with the help of details:
Enter your state and select the preferred language
Fill in your details including name, date of birth and gender
Select your constituency and district
Enter capta code and click on search
With voter ID/EPIC card:
a) Select language
b) Fill in your EPIC Number/Voter ID card details
c) Select your state
d) Enter the captcha code and click on search option
With the help of mobile
Select state and language
Fill in your contact number
Enter the one time password (OTP) received on phone
Enter capta code and click ‘search’.

Rajasthan and Telangana are scheduled to go to polls on November 25 and November 30, respectively. The outcome for all five states will be announced on December 3.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out