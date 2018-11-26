Assembly elections live updates: Rahul Gandhi visits Ajmer Sharif dargah
Assembly elections live: With elections in the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram being dubbed the semi-finals before the Lok Sabha elections next year, political heavyweights are pulling all stops to ensure...
9:52 am IST
9:45 am IST
9:35 am IST
Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.
Follow live updates here:
Rahul Gandhi will visit the Brahma temple at Pushkar, and later address three public meetings at Pokhran, Jalore and Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings in Bhilwara, Beneshwar dham and Kota in Rajasthan today.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives at Ajmer Sharif dargah in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives at Ajmer Sharif Dargah pic.twitter.com/qUbl6BBbQO— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2018