Assembly elections live updates: Rahul Gandhi visits Ajmer Sharif dargah

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

Follow live updates here:

9:52 am IST Rahul to address 3 meetings in Rajasthan Rahul Gandhi will visit the Brahma temple at Pushkar, and later address three public meetings at Pokhran, Jalore and Jodhpur in Rajasthan.





9:45 am IST PM Modi to address 3 rallies in Rajasthan today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings in Bhilwara, Beneshwar dham and Kota in Rajasthan today.



