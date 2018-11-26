Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 26, 2018-Monday
LIVE BLOG

Assembly elections live updates: Rahul Gandhi visits Ajmer Sharif dargah

Assembly elections live: With elections in the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram being dubbed the semi-finals before the Lok Sabha elections next year, political heavyweights are pulling all stops to ensure...

By HT Correspondent | Nov 26, 2018 09:55 IST
highlights

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

Follow live updates here:

9:52 am IST

Rahul to address 3 meetings in Rajasthan

Rahul Gandhi will visit the Brahma temple at Pushkar, and later address three public meetings at Pokhran, Jalore and Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

9:45 am IST

PM Modi to address 3 rallies in Rajasthan today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings in Bhilwara, Beneshwar dham and Kota in Rajasthan today.

9:35 am IST

Rahul Gandhi at Ajmer dargah

Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives at Ajmer Sharif dargah in Rajasthan.