Assembly election results 2023 tomorrow: What to expect as per exit poll predictions

The results of the assembly elections 2023 in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will be declared on December 3, while the counting of votes for the Mizoram polls will be held on the next day on December 4. Chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, K Chandrashekar Rao and Zoramthanga.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have claimed they would win the assembly polls, pitted as the semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, after the exit polls were telecast by various news channels on Thursday evening, following the end of voting in Telangana.

The exit polls showed the BJP has an edge over the Congress in two key states — Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan – giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi a boost before next year’s general elections.

The Congress is predicted to hold on to Chhattisgarh and clinch Telangana, the southern state currently ruled by K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

While the exit polls aren’t definitive, and the state elections aren’t a proxy for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, a win for the BJP in the two key Hindi heartlands would put Modi in a strong position in his bid to stay in power.

In the northeastern state of Mizoram, it’s looking like a close fight between two regional parties, according to the poll predictions. In elections held on November 7 to the 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front (MNF) faced a challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress and BJP.

Madhya Pradesh election result 2023

In Madhya Pradesh, a large agrarian state, the Congress had hoped to capitalise on anti-incumbency sentiment among voters and unemployment concerns.

The exit polls for Madhya Pradesh indicated a two-way contest between the BJP and the Congress. The four-time chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is predicted to retain power. The state with a population of more than 72 million has 230 assembly seats.

Chhattisgarh election result 2023

In the Congress-governed state of Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is expected to return for a second term, despite central probe agencies's investigations over corruption allegations against his government. The Chhattisgarh legislative assembly has a total of 90 seats.

Rajasthan election result 2023

Rajasthan, where anti-incumbent sentiment is common, remains a close race between the BJP and Congress. With the majority mark at 100 seats, the BJP looks like is slightly ahead in the exit polls.

The Congress wasn’t able to “generate the enthusiasm” in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where “Modi’s Hindutva factor is strong,” said Arati Jerath, a New Delhi-based author and political analyst, told news agency Bloomberg.

Telangana election result 2023

In the southern state of Telangana, the Congress is predicted to beat the BRS, led by chief minister KCR, that governed the state since its formation in 2014.

“The elections in Telangana in the south will be a game changer if Congress wins it, which will have a huge impact on the general elections next year,” Jerath said.

Modi and other BJP leaders, who campaigned extensively in the state, haven't made substantial gains, according to the exit polls. If the projections are to be believed, the BJP’s popularity in southern India continues to remain low and conceded power in Karnataka earlier this year. The Telangana legislative assembly has a total of 119 seats.

Mizoram election result 2023

In Mizoram, the Zoram People’s Movement has a slight edge over the ruling Mizo National Front. The MNF previously formed a loose coalition with the BJP but has lately diverged on key national policies. The Mizoram legislature has a total of 40 seats.

Significance of assembly election results 2023

The outcome of the elections in five states — the last major electoral exercise before 2024 — will have significant impact on both the political narratives in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. It will also shape the dynamics with the 28-party Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which was forged just weeks before the polls were announced.

Three of the five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — also featured bipolar contests between the BJP and the Congress, presenting an opportunity to test the strengths of the two national parties that will go head to head in nearly a third of all Lok Sabha seats next year.

To be sure, exit polls are not always accurate and have often got the verdict wrong in earlier elections, especially in states with diverse populations, castes and communities. But they are useful in identifying trends.