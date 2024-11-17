At HTLS, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn seek more solidarity within the Hindi film industry

NEW DELHI: Film franchises, changing audiences, politics, the need for unity within the Hindi film industry — and their own more than three-decade-long friendship — featured in a candid chat between actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday. Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024(HT Photo)

Riding high on the success of his recent release, Singham Again, Devgn, 55, discussed how film franchises such as the popular Singham series, as well as Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, build trust and excitement in increasingly discerning audiences during a conversation with Sonal Kalra, HT’s chief managing editor for entertainment and lifestyle.

“The audience takes their time to decide on whether to watch a new film in the theatres these days. But where a sequel is concerned, if they’ve had a good experience in the past… they know the story will be taken forward. So, they’re more convinced to go see it,” he said.

The two actors will be working on a film together, they announced. “It’s going to be great, being directed by Ajay Devgn,” said Kumar, 57.

Both men expressed a wish for a greater degree of solidarity within the film industry, particularly on certain fronts.

“As far as some of us are concerned — (such as) Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay — we are not in a struggle or conflict. We know we’re there for each other,” Devgn said.

He recalled an instance when he reached out to Kumar because he wanted to use the film title Son of Sardaar, which was registered with the latter. “He didn’t even blink to say yes... If there’s ever a situation where Akshay and my films are releasing (on the same date), we discuss it over the phone and decide to support and promote each other,” he added.

The actors discussed their long friendship and their similar trajectory: both debuted in 1991 (Devgn with Phool Aur Kaante and Kumar with Saugandh); both emerged as versatile stars, featuring in genres ranging from action, romance and comedy to films focused on social issues; both married within a few years of each other; have won multiple National Awards; and have since turned film producers too.

“We first met at Juhu beach — no, we weren’t taking a romantic walk!” said Kumar, laughing. “Veeru Devgan, Ajay’s father, was the greatest fight choreographer and I was learning from him. So, we started practising together.”

Kalra and the actors chatted a bit about politics, in terms of how celebrities in countries such as the US openly endorse candidates, while actors in India are generally hesitant to offer opinions on this subject. “It’s a different situation in the US. But I always believe that if someone does good work, you should appreciate it,” Kumar said.

Devgn noted that “I think social media expects people like us to not have an opinion”.

Kumar chimed in to point out, laughing, that “we (actors) are always asked about politics. But you never ask politicians about films!”

Which segued neatly into a light-hearted face-off, via a rather unusual quiz.

Kumar and Devgn teamed up to face an opposing duo made up of politicians Ravneet Singh Bittu, Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries, and Shazia Ilmi, national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the actors fielded questions about politics, the politicians answered questions relating to cinema. Both teams got all their answers right, but Kumar and Devgn ended the evening with the response that won the most applause.

The actors were asked: “Which politician do you think would be a good actor?”

To which Kumar responded: “Arvind Kejriwal”