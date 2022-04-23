At IIT-Madras, 55 Covid positive so far: 'All mild cases,' says top official

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) campus in Chennai has seen a surge in Covid cases with 55 cases recorded in the last few days. The officials have so far tested over 1,400 samples from the campus.

“Till today, we have tested 1,420 people of which 55 people have tested positive for Covid19 at IIT-Madras. All positive patients have mild symptoms and their condition is stable,” health secretary for the state of Tamil Nadu, Dr J Radhakrishnan, said. “No 'XE' variant has been detected in the statew till now,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The government has also set up an isolation facility within the IIT campus to curb the spread of the highly infectious virus. “We have also created an isolation facility that is being effectively utilised. Definitely, it is a cluster, but we have ensured that it doesn't turn into a large scale outside,” Dr J Radhakrishnan said.

On Tuesday, a single case of Covid was reported from IIT-M campus. Two more fresh Covid positive cases were reported the following day, after which the state health authorities began rampant testing and contact tracing, officials said.

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 57 new Covid cases, pushing the overall tally to 34,53,447, the health department said as per news agency PTI.

Among those tested positive for the virus in the state, 30 were men and 27 women. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The health secretary has urged people to not lower their guard, saying that daily cases in Delhi have spiked and a similar situation might emerge in Tamil Nadu if laxity was shown in following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, news agency PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)