At opposition rally, ‘Shotgun’ Sinha takes aim at PM Modi over Rafale deal

Rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha today tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, the Goods and Services Tax and the Rafale deal as he called for a new leadership at the Centre.

Speaking at the Trinamool Congress’ United India Rally in Kolkata, the actor-turned-politician echoed Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘chowkidar chor hai’ (the watchman is a thief) refrain as he took on Modi for evading questions on the Rafale deal.

He asked the PM to answer the opposition’s questions on Rafale and put to rest speculations of a scam in the mega deal for the 36 French fighter jets. (Follow live updates here)

Sinha also took on Modi over said that demonetisation and the GST which he said choked the economy and put the country’s entire population in distress.

“As if demonetisation wasn’t bad enough, we also had a hastily prepared GST imposed in the country with such fanfare at midnight that was projected as the country’s second independence. Instead it brought miseries to traders. The GST had to be revised so many times and it underlined that the government simply hadn’t thought about it properly. And to think that Modi himself was so opposed to the GST when he was the Gujarat chief minister,” he said.

Sinha who had been described as ‘opportunistic’ by BJP spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy earlier in the day said he is not bothered about a ‘rebel’ tag because he speaks the truth.

“People ask me why I speak against the BJP. I do that because I can’t be against truth. If speaking truth is rebellion, I am a rebel. Before being a member the BJP, I am a Bharatiya,” he said.

Sinha also called for a new leadership at the Centre. “Mood of the nation is Parivartan. Parivartan. Parivartan. People want a new leadership,” he said.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 15:43 IST