e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs

At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs

The most important measure he told the CMs to take was to reshape the containment zone strategy. Officials must visit the red zones every week and based on data collected, change the status of a particular area, he said.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 13:30 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Saubhadra Chatterji | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah set three objectives for CMs at Covid-19 review meet chaired by PM Modi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah set three objectives for CMs at Covid-19 review meet chaired by PM Modi(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a virtual review meeting with the chief ministers of states and Union Territories reporting a spike in cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Union home minister Amit Shah also attended the meet and asked the chief ministers to ensure the mortality rate due to the coronavirus disease comes down below 1% and the positivity rate below 5%.

The most important measure, he told the chief ministers, to make the containment zones dynamic. Officials must visit the red zones every week and based on the data collected, change the status of a particular area, he said.

At the review meeting, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal told the Prime Minister that pollution caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states played a key role in the high severity of the third wave of Covid-19 in the national capital.

The leaders attending the meeting included health minister Harsh Vardhan, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, according to news agency PTI.

tags
top news
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
Cases, positivity rate steadily declining, Kejriwal tells PM at review meet
Cases, positivity rate steadily declining, Kejriwal tells PM at review meet
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik raided by Enforcement Directorate, his party says it’s politics
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik raided by Enforcement Directorate, his party says it’s politics
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Non-performing loans in banking sector to rise in next 12-18 months: Report
Non-performing loans in banking sector to rise in next 12-18 months: Report
Allahabad HC cancels case against Muslim man by wife’s parents
Allahabad HC cancels case against Muslim man by wife’s parents
Cyclone Nivar: Assure all possible support from Centre, tweets PM Modi
Cyclone Nivar: Assure all possible support from Centre, tweets PM Modi
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In