Australian biker crashes in Uttarakhand, airlifted to hospital in Rishikesh

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:26 IST

Authorities in Uttarakhand on Monday airlifted a 60-year-old Australian tourist from Pauri Garhwal district to Rishikesh and admitted him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he sustained serious head injuries in a motorcycle crash, officials said.

Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, district magistrate of Pauri Garhwal, who directed the airlift of the tourist identified as Marco Kaspari, said he had come to visit a popular hill station of Khirsu in the district along with a Canadian and an Indian friend.

Garbyal said, “The three had come from Rishikesh on Sunday and were returning on Monday. While on the way, Kaspari’s motorbike skidded off road causing serious injury to his head. His two friends immediately called authorities concerned for help.”

Garbyal said when he was informed about the incident, he sensed the seriousness of situation and immediately decided to call a helicopter to airlift him to AIIMS Rishikesh, about 135 km away from Khirsu.

“I spoke to the chief minister about it after which a state chopper came within an hour. Kaspari was then airlifted to AIIMS where he is undergoing treatment,” said Garbyal.

Harish Thapliyal, public relation officer, AIIMS, said “Kaspari had sustained serious head injuries. He has been admitted to the hospital’s trauma centre and undergoing necessary tests for treatment.”