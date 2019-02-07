Avalanche buries J-K police post, efforts on to rescue 10 trapped cops

Rescue efforts are underway to save 10 policemen missing after a police post in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district came under an avalanche on Thursday.

The post is situated near Jawahar tunnel on the national highway connecting Srinagar and Jammu.

Soon after the avalanche buried the post, rescue teams of the police, CRPF and Beacon personnel were pressed into service to rescue the policemen who are believed to be trapped under the snow.

This is the second time in the past few weeks when avalanche hit the Jawahar tunnel. Last month, dozens of CRPF officials had a close shave when a tube of the tunnel got blocked by an avalanche.

From Wednesday afternoon, Kashmir Valley has been witnessing heavy to moderate snowfall. However upper parts of Kulgam has recieved more than 4-5 feet of snow.

A 50-year-old villager was killed when his house was hit by an avalanche on Thursday. His family was however rescued by locals.

Snow Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) has issued avalanche warning for Kashmir region and asked people living at the upper reaches to take precautions.

