Ayodhya land deal row: 3 booked for post on temple trust gen secretary

The Bijnor police on Sunday registered an FIR against three people in connection with an allegedly objectionable post on social media against Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Rai’s brother Sanjay Bansal, said Nageena inspector Krishna Murari Dohre.

In his complaint, Bansal has accused one Vineet Narayan of posting objectionable comments against Rai on Facebook. “On June 18, when the complainant called on the number linked to the Facebook account, one Rajneesh received the call and said the post was written on the instruction of Alka Lahoti, a resident of Nageena,” added Dohre.

Bansal also accused Rajneesh of using abusive language.

Police said the three accused have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

The case comes as the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, is battling widespread allegations of corruption in connection with the Ayodhya land deal and claims that general secretary Rai bought a plot at an inflated price. The Trust has denied all allegations of irregularities.