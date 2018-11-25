Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Hand over disputed land or face stir over other sites, Dharam Sabha to Muslims

Raising the pitch for the Ram Temple, the two-day show of strength in Ayodhya by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Shiv Sena ended Sunday with Hindu seers demanding the Muslims hand over the land at the disputed site before the government brings an ordinance. They would otherwise, they warned, include Kashi, Mathura and other disputed structures in their agenda.

However, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray continued to target Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre saying that it would not return to power again if it did not the construct the Ram Mandir. He was addressing media after having ‘ divine darshan’ of Lord Ram at the makeshift temple.

The two high-decibel events made the administration further tighten the security arrangements after VHP volunteers, shouting slogans like ‘Raja Ram Chandra ki jai’, Jai Sri Ram and ‘Har Har Mahadev’, came in droves from across the state. Over a lakh people, who turned up here on Sunday had one demand : “Build the Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest.”

Holding huge saffron flags, volunteers reached Ayodhya on motorcycles, cars and buses. As the flow continued, the administration sealed off the town, imposed restrictions on movement and beefed up security of Iqbal Ansari, a party to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit in the Supreme Court.

The restrictions were relaxed after Thackeray left for Mumbai in the afternoon.

Addressing the Dharam Sabha that began amid chanting of Vedic hymns, VHP leaders said they would not cede even an inch of land for anything but a Ram temple.

They demanded that the Sunni Waqf Board should withdraw its case and hand over the land to Hindus before the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government brings in an ordinance or else the VHP would begin agitations for other disputed sites.

The VHP resolved a Ram temple would be constructed at any cost, thereby mounting pressure not only on the Muslims but also on the BJP leadership.

Swami Parmanand, who presided over the ‘Virat Dharam Sabha’ at the half-filled ground of Bada Bhakt Mal Ki Bagiya, said: “If an ordinance is brought for the construction of Ram temple, it will not end with Ayodhya. The process of ordinance will begin for Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi), Mathura and other temples.”

“Our temples were broken by (Muslim) rulers. The common Muslim is not responsible for this. So, a common Muslim should not associate himself with those oppressors. We want Muslim organisations to surrender the land for temple to strengthen brotherhood. If our request is not heard, we will continue our fight for the Ram temple,” he added.

Though the VHP though did not reiterate its demand for a law for the temple’s construction, its vice-president Champat Rai set the tone and tenor for the convention saying that the division of land was out of question and no mosque would be allowed in Ayodhya.

“No mosque with the name of ‘Babri Masjid’ will be allowed anywhere in India,” he said.

Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said, “The BJP has complete majority in parliament and UP state assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath should work to pave way for construction of Ram temple.”

To step up pressure, the VHP now proposes to hold a convention at New Delhi on December 9.

A speaker at the Dharam Sabha said the final move on temple construction could be made at the ‘Dharam Sansad’ proposed at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in January.

The VHP also used the occasion to tighten its grip over the temple movement against the backdrop of Thackeray’s two-day visit to the temple town, getting an assurance from seers that they stood behind the organisation on the issue.

“We have complete faith in the VHP that has taken the Ram temple movement to this stage after holding ‘shila pujan’ and other programmes,” Swami Parmanand said.

Rai said their demand was non-negotiable. “The distribution of land is not acceptable to us and we want the whole land for Lord Ram,” he said, adding Hindus would not accept offering of ‘namaaz’ over any piece of the disputed land.

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya dropped hints that the Centre was contemplating an ordinance to pave way for Ram temple.

“I spoke to a senior union minister on November 23. He informed me that the Centre could not take a decision on the issue in view of Election Commission’s code of conduct for ongoing assembly elections in five states. I feel an ordinance will be brought as they (BJP government) will not betray us. The minister has asked me to inform the people about this in the ‘Dharam Sabha’,” he said.

He also said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also assured him that the BJP government would not lose this opportunity. However, Rambhadracharya left the venue soon after the next speaker raised doubts about his conversation with the union minister.

A number of speakers used the occasion to target the Congress by referring to the demand made in Supreme Court to hear the Ram Janmbhoomi case after Lok Sabha elections, saying everybody was aware of the obstructions being caused in the way of the Ram temple. Prime Minister Modi also accused the Congress of this at a poll rally in Rajasthan.

People at the gathering wanted a deadline from the government for work for the temple to begin, be it through a law in Parliament or ordinance. They also want the Supreme Court to understand the feelings of the Hindu community for the temple.

“There has been much delay in construction of the temple. Hindus cannot wait any longer. We want an exact date for construction work to start,” said Nand Kishore, 82, from Ambedkar Nagar who attended the rally despite his spinal ailment.

An uneasy calm prevailed in Muslim-dominated areas and despite heavy security deployment, many families moved out of the temple town.

