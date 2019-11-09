Ayodhya verdict: Watch PM Modi’s address to nation on SC judgment

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:16 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation over the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Ayodhya dispute. He welcomed the ruling in which the apex court decided to grant the disputed site to the Hindu side while ordering the allocation of an alternate 5-acre piece of land to the Muslims for construction of a mosque. Prime Minister Modi also invoked the fall of the Berlin wall, which took place exactly thirty years ago, and opening of the Kartarpur corridor today. He appealed to all Indians to work with dedication towards building a ‘new India’.

Watch: Ayodhya verdict | PM Modi’s address to nation on SC judgment