 Ayodhya's Ram Temple bans use of mobile phones on premises
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ayodhya's Ram Temple bans use of mobile phones on premises

ByHT News Desk
May 25, 2024 10:07 PM IST

The trustee appealed the devotees to respect the decision and urged them to avail the cloak room facilities and cooperate in maintaining the arrangements.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra and the Ayodhya administration have decided to impose a complete ban on mobile phones in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple premises for the security and devotees' facilities, said temple trustee Anil Mishra.

The idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.(PTI)
The idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.(PTI)

The trustee further appealed to all the devotees to respect the decision and urged them to avail the devotees' cloak room facilities and cooperate in maintaining the arrangements.

"Yesterday, we informed the administration in a meeting. Looking at the security and devotees' facilities, the administration and the trust have made this decision. We appeal to all the devotees to respect this decision... We have complete facilities to keep mobile phones safe... We have the facility to keep any valuable item safely, the devotees are requested to avail these facilities and cooperate in maintaining the arrangements..." Mishra said to news agency ANI.

The pran pratishtha of the 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram Lalla, crafted by famed sculptor Arun Yogiraj, in the newly built grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple took place on January 22 among around 8,000 VVIPS belonging to all sects of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over the rituals of the pran pratishtha ceremony.

Further construction of Ram Temple:

The general secretary of the temple trust announced the construction of a 14-foot-wide security wall around the Janmabhoomi temple, called 'Parkota.'

Champat Rai said the multipurpose area would have six additional temples ranging from Lord Shiva to Lord Hanuman. Once completed, the Ram temple premises would be able to accommodate 25,000 pilgrims at a time with all their baggage, Rai further said.

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple:

Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the three-storied Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir stands on 2.7 acres of land in the temple town, measuring 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. It features five Mandaps (halls) -- Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandap. The pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses.

(With inputs from ANI)

News / India News / Ayodhya's Ram Temple bans use of mobile phones on premises
