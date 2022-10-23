Ayurveda Day: ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’ is this year’s theme

Believed to be one of the most ancient and well-documented systems of medicine, Ayurveda is deeply rooted in Indian scriptures. Literally meaning, the science of life, it's observed every year on Dhanwantri Poojan since 2016 to propagate its practices and to put emphasis on using natural resources in living a healthy lifestyle.

5 points about the significance of celebration:

1) The government has set this year’s theme for the celebration as ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’ to focus on the importance of adopting Ayurveda in every household ‘for a healthier nation.’

2) All India Institute of Ayurveda defines this traditional medicine’s aims as predictive prevention of forthcoming diseases, its management, and a personalised promotion of enhanced quality of life to maintain robust health.

3) Ayurveda’s utility is found in interconnectedness, the body’s constitution and life forces. It involves special diets, herbal remedies, yoga and meditation via using natural resources such as herbs and plants, oils and spices extensively.

4) The United State's department of Health and Human services states that there are a few clinical trials that support Ayurveda such as in certain cases of rheumatoid arthritis, type 2 diabetes, knee osteoarthritis, among a few more studies.

5) While with recent campaigns under the Modi government Ayurveda has gained some prominence, its materials have still not been thoroughly studied using extensive well-designed clinical studies thus providing little knowledge on its effectiveness on a range of diseases and health issues.

