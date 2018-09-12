Ayush app to locate certified yoga teachers and schools

A mobile-based app to help users locate certified yoga instructors and institutes around them has been commissioned by the ministry, which regulates alternative systems of medicine, including yoga.

The app will list yoga instructors and institutes that have been validated by experts from the Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy (CCRYN) under the ministry. Instructors and institutes interested in getting certified will have to apply to the Ayush ministry and will get listed after CCRYN verifies their skill and quality of services.

“People want to learn yoga but they don’t know where to go, which is where our app will help. It will help people locate an authentic place within their preferred radius and will ensure they don’t fall prey to people who claim to be experts but in reality are untrained frauds,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ayush.

Ayush has two yoga-specific apps to provide information and data around International Yoga Day (IYD) events. The Bhuvan Yoga app was launched last year to map the number of people participating in IYD. This app is not open to public. The yoga locator was specifically created for people to locate IYD events.

“This new app, in a way, will be an improvised version of the yoga-locator app. Our vendor had floated the proposal and we have sent out an expression of interest for interested parties to create the app. It will be ready by the end of the year and work on both android and iOS ,” said PN Ranjit Kumar, joint secretary, Ayush.

“If the trainer is not experienced or properly trained, learners may end up performing wrong postures that can be harmful. Apart from the physical, there is also a spiritual aspect to yoga, and wrong techniques can lead to energy loss,” said Neetu Sharma, a yoga therapist at the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 00:01 IST