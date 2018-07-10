Gangster Munna Bajrangi never felt safe in Baghpat jail and stayed in isolated cell, claims cop

Munna Bajrangi alias Prem Prakash Singh, who remained lodged in different jails of Uttar Pradesh after his arrest in Mumbai in January 2009, had sensed a conspiracy to eliminate him and feared for his life outside jail. Since May last year, he made it a point to somehow stay inside, knowing little that he would be shot in the ‘safe’ confines of a prison one day.

“Bajrangi last travelled for appearance at a Delhi court from Sultanpur jail on May 11, 2017. Ever since then, he never moved out of jail for court appearances and attended court hearings through video conferencing,” said a senior police official.

The official said Bajrangi had then had a night stay at Baghpat jail before being taken to Delhi. Thereafter, it was for the first time that he was brought to Baghpat for appearance in a local court.

He said Bajrangi never felt safe in Baghpat jail and used to stay in an isolated cell along with his confidant Vicky Sunehra, who is lodged in the same jail. Even on Sunday night, he stayed with Vickey Sunehra in cell number one, he added.

He said Sunil Raathi was lodged in the isolated cell number 10 and opened indiscriminate firing on Bajrangi when the inmates came out of their cells to have tea at around 6.20 am.

In a press conference in Lucknow on June 29, Bajrangi’s wife Seema Singh had apprehended a life threat to him and accused STF officials of hatching a conspiracy to kill him. She had said that Bajrangi was living in fear inside jail and was not ready to step out even under police protection.

She said Bajrangi was being treated under a board of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which had suggested him not to travel. She accused STF sleuths of mounting pressure on him to travel long distances for court appearances.

Multiple attacks

The gang of Munna Bajrangi was on the target of rivals for past two years. His brother-in-law Pushpjeet Singh, brother of Seema Singh, was murdered along with his friend Sanjay Mishra in a sensational shootout in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar on March 5, 2016. He was shot by two motorcycle borne miscreants who intercepted his car.

Pushpjeet used to look after the financial matters of the Bajrangi gang and acted as a legal advisor in pursuing pending criminal cases against him. Pushpjeet’s killing had badly hit the gang financially.

Thereafter, Bajrangi’s another close aide Tariq was shot on a flyover near Dayal Paradise crossing in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar on December 2, 2017. Tariq, who was a Varanasi based contractor, was looking after the gang’s finances after Pushpjeet’s murder.