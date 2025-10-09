‘Balakot Tiramisu, Rawalpindi Chicken': Inside IAF's viral dinner menu roasting Pakistan

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared an image of a dinner menu at a ceremony of the Indian Air Force that featured several dishes named after Pakistani cities that were targeted during India’s Operation Sindoor as well as during Operation Bandar in 2019. The image of the dinner menu has now gone viral on social media as users shared it and praised the IAF. The image of the dinner menu has now gone viral on social media.(X/@Shehzad_Ind)

The menu included the dishes “Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala”, “Rafiqui Rhara Mutton”, “Bholari Paneer Methi Malai”, “Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta”, “Sargodha Dal Makhani”, “Jacobabad Mewa Pulao” and “Bahawalpur Naan”.

For dessert options, the menu included “Balakot Tiramisu”, “Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda” and “Muridke Meetha Pan”.

Sharing the image on X, Poonawalla wrote, “From serving dishes to serving justice. Now even the menu of IAF now conveys a new normal. Gone are the days when 26/11 took place and no action was allowed as per P Chidambaram by foreign powers…”

Titled “93 Years of IAF: Infallible, Impervious and Precise”, the dinner menu targeted Pakistan in a light-hearted manner as it mentioned the locations that were targeted during India’s recently conducted Operation Sindoor and the Balakot airstrike in 2019.

Operation Sindoor

India’s Operation Sindoor was carried out on May 7 this year as the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The precision strikes targeted several locations across Rawalakot, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bhimber and Neelum Valley, among many others.

The strikes were conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor triggered four days of intense clashes between India and Pakistan that eventually ended with an understanding to stop the actions on May 10.

Operation Bandar

Conducted in February 2019, the Balakot airstrike was India’s response to the Pulwama terror attack, where a convoy of CRPF personnel was targeted by terrorists, and 40 of them were killed. The Indian response destroyed a training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group in Balakot.