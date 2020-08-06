e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bank fraud case: ED raids former J-K minister’s son Hilal Rather 

Bank fraud case: ED raids former J-K minister’s son Hilal Rather 

The central probe agency has field a money laundering case against Hilal Rather and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognisance of a CBI FIR and Income Tax Department probe against him and pertains to a Rs 177-crore alleged bank fraud scam.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:35 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
They said the raids are being conducted at 16 locations in Kashmir, Jammu, Delhi and Ludhiana.
They said the raids are being conducted at 16 locations in Kashmir, Jammu, Delhi and Ludhiana.
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched multiple raids in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud probe against Hilal Rather, son of former Jammu and Kashmir minister Abdul Rahim Rather, officials said.

They said the raids are being conducted at 16 locations in Kashmir, Jammu, Delhi and Ludhiana.

The central probe agency has field a money laundering case against Hilal Rather and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognisance of a CBI FIR and Income Tax Department probe against him and pertains to a Rs 177-crore alleged bank fraud scam.

The raids are aimed to gather more evidence, they said.

The CBI has alleged that Hilal Rather entered into a criminal conspiracy with the then officials of the J and K Bank to get loans of Rs 177.68 crore(approx) in violation of rules and guidelines.  His father, a former finance minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, is a National Conference (NC) leader.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
Rajasthan HC orders notices to be served to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress
Rajasthan HC orders notices to be served to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress
Kerala gold smuggling accused had good rapport with CM’s office: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused had good rapport with CM’s office: NIA
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In