Bastar journalist booked on charges of rioting, criminal conspiracy, acquitted

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 19:59 IST

Bastar journalist Santosh Yadav who was booked on the charges of rioting, criminal conspiracy and associating with a terrorist organisation in 2015 has been acquitted by Jagdalpur NIA court on Thursday.

“I have never done anything illegal neither I was involved in any terrorist activity . I was booked over my stories I have done. I am happy that I am acquitted ,” Yadav told Hinduistan Times.

Yadav was picked up in September 2015. A Chhattisgarh Police Special Task Force Commander alleged that he had seen Yadav stand behind a Maoist fighter during an ambush in August that year. Yadav has maintained that he was not even in Darbha the day of the ambush.

“ Many tribals, journalists and activists were targeted by the authorities for raising voice against atrocities .. I am just one of them...They also need justice,” said Yadav who worked for several local newspapers.

“The Jagdalpur NIA court on Wednesday has acquitted Santosh Yadav,” said Arvind Chaudhary, advocate of Yadav.