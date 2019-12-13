‘Be patient’: SC to activists who asked for protection to enter Sabarimala

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 13:18 IST

The order passed by the Supreme Court on November 14 in the review petitions against Sabarimala judgment of September 2018 does not amount to a stay of the 2018 judgment, the apex court made it clear on Friday.

Despite that, the court said it will not pass any directions including ordering police protection to facilitate the entry of women into the temple for the time being since it an emotive issue which could escalate tensions in the State.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde justified its stance saying the issue is an emotive one while also adverting to the possibility of violence in case the court passes an order.

“The practice has been going on for thousands of years. Balance of convenience requires that such an order should not be passed in your favour today” CJ SA Bobde remarked during the hearing of petitions filed by two Kerala women seeking police protection to enter the temple.

The two women, Bindu Ammini and Rehna Fathima, had approached the top court after attempts made by them to enter the hill shrine in Kerala had led to physical attacks against them.

Taking note of the possibility of violence, CJI Bobde said that the issue is an emotive one and petitioner should wait till the larger Bench decides the issue and asked the petitioners to be patient.

“If matter is decided in your favour, then we will certainly pass an order. Be a little patient.”

Senior counsel India Jaising appearing for Ammini, then requested that the larger Bench should be constituted at the earliest to decide the issue. The CJI agreed and said that he will endeavour to constitute a Bench at the earliest after the 7-judge bench decides the petitions on rights of Muslim and Parsi women.