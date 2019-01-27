Bengal couple held for killing infant daughter, state’s second case in week

A couple in West Bengal’s Howrah district were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing their two-and-a-half month old girl child a day before, police said. Two other family members were also held.

According to police, residents of Ghugupara in the Liluah police station area alleged on Sunday morning that a man and his wife had buried their infant daughter alive at a desolate place not far from their home.

“We have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Four members of the family, including the parents, have been arrested. They are being interrogated,” Rathod Amit Kumar Bharat, deputy commissioner, Howrah Police, said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a local resident said the couple, Sanjay and Sangeeta Gupta, who hails from Bihar, aroused their neighbours’ suspicion when they told them on Sunday morning that the girl had died on Saturday night. Neighbours then informed the police.

Local people also alleged that the couple earlier killed two more baby girls but their neighbours did not inform the police since they were not sure. On Sunday, local police officers said they were looking into the allegation.

The incident happened barely two days after Bengal celebrated amid fanfare the National Girl Child Day (January 24) under the aegis of the state administration, with district magistrates leading the celebration in each district.

Notably, the alleged killing took place within a week of the police in North 24-Parganas district arresting a couple, Manikumar and Rani Biswas , for allegedly killing their 13-day-old girl. Neighbours had accused this couple too of killing two more baby girls in the past.

These alleged killings are taking place despite the state government’s intense campaign for chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s favourite project for girl children, Kanyashree, that has won her accolades at the global level.

In 2017, Banerjee received the United Nations Public Service Award for Kanyashree Prakalpa that takes care of educational and marital expenses of girl children.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 22:20 IST