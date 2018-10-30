Bengal woman chained, burnt alive by husband for not getting Rs 2000 from parents

A 29-year-old homemaker was tied in chains and set on fire allegedly by her husband and members of his family at Jitnagar village in Bengal’s Malda district Monday night. Shefali Mondal suffered extensive burns and succumbed to her injuries in hospital Tuesday morning.

After Shefali died at Malda Medical College and Hospital, her family lodged a police complaint, accusing her husband and his relatives of murder. However, no arrest was made till Tuesday evening.

Her family has alleged that she was murdered because her parents could not shell out Rs 2000 which her husband demanded two days ago.

Shefali got married to Sintu Mondal, a wage labourer, seven years ago. She gave birth to a son five years ago but the child was born with some physical disabilities. Shefali’s parents told police that the child died when he was six months old because he fell ill and Sintu was not allegedly ready to bear the cost of treatment.

Her father Atul Chandra Mondal said, “My son-in-law used to torture my daughter. We paid him dowry at the time of marriage but he kept demanding more. My grandson died of an ailment because he refused to pay for his treatment.”

“Sintu used to torture my daughter and send her to me for money. We always tried to meet his demands. Two days ago, he beat up my daughter and asked for Rs 2000. We did not have so much money,” he said.

“On Monday evening, Sintu and some members of his family tied up my daughter with an iron chain and set her on fire” alleged Mondal, adding they came to know of the incident from Sintu’s neighbours. “Doctors couldn’t save Shefali because she suffered severe burns,” he added.

In the police complaint, he has named Sintu, his brother Pintu, their parents Urmila and Chaku Mondal and two others.

“Shefali’s body has been sent for autopsy. Raids are on to nab the accused,” an officer of Mothabari police station said on condition of anonymity since he is not authorised to brief the media.

Bengal is one of the worst performing states in terms of crimes against women. According to National Crime Records Bureau data, in 2014, 2015 and 2016, the state accounted for 11.31%, 10.11% and 9.6% of all the crime against women in the country.

In 2012, the state accounted for 12.67% of the total cases registered nationally, making it the worst in the country.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 21:14 IST