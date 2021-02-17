Bengaluru dacoity cases: NIA files chargesheet against 11 JMB terrorists
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against 11 terrorists of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in connection with dacoity cases in Bengaluru. According to a release issued by the agency, the chargesheet was filed under Sections 120B, 34, 201, 395, 397, 399, 400 and 458 of the IPC, and Sections 17, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Earlier, four cases were registered in this regard after members of JMB hatched a conspiracy in February 2018 to raise funds for the organisation on the pretext of 'Maal-e-Ganimat'. In furtherance of the conspiracy, terrorists carried out armed robberies at four places in Bengaluru from February 2020 to April 2020.
The eleven accused are Najir Sheikh/Patla Anas (25), Arif Hussain/Mota Anas (24 years), Asif Ikbal/Nadem (23), Jahidul Islam/Kausar (40), Kador Kazi/Mijanur Rahaman (33), Habibur Rahaman Sk/Talha (28), Md Dilwar Hossain/Umar (28), Mustafizur Rahman/Tuhin (39), Adil Sheikh/Asadullaha (27), Abdul Karim/Korim Sk (21), Mosaraf Hossain/Hossain (22).
The accused were taken in police custody and were thoroughly interrogated as part of the investigation, the release said. "The main accused Jahidul Islam/Kausar disclosed all the terrorists' hideouts and identified shops from where they had procured weapons for using in the dacoities. He also identified the houses where dacoities were committed," it added.
Investigation also revealed that Jahidul Islam, a Bangladeshi, who is the main conspirator and leader of JMB, was involved in promoting the activities of the terrorist organisation in India. He is also one of the prime accused in the serial blasts carried out in Bangladesh by the organisation in 2005.
"He is also the main conspirator in the Burdwan bomb blast case and Bodh Gaya blast case. The investigation established the broad network forged by JMB terrorists in India for committing terrorist and subversive activities by procuring arms and explosives, recruiting youth and conducting training camps," the release said.
