e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengaluru drug case: Major drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s house in Kerala as ED raid continues for over 24 hours

Bengaluru drug case: Major drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s house in Kerala as ED raid continues for over 24 hours

State children’s commission chairman reached Kodiyeri’s residence on Thursday morning, but was denied permission to meet Kodiyeri’s wife and children.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 11:21 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Security personnel stand guard outside the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri on Wednesday.
Security personnel stand guard outside the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri on Wednesday. (PTI)
         

On Thursday morning, relatives of actor Bineesh Kodiyeri - son of the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Kodiyeri Balakrishnan - staged a dharna in front of his Thiruvananthapuram residence claiming that his wife and kids have been detained by ED officials. ED sources, however, said they refused to sign the list documents and materials seized from the house.

State children’s commission chairman reached his residence on Thursday morning but was denied permission to meet Kodiyeri’s wife and children.

A joint team of ED and Income Tax searched the house of Kodiyeri and business establishments of his friends and partners simultaneously probing the money laundering case related to Bengaluru drug haul.

Arrested on October 29, Kodiyeri is under the ED custody in Bengaluru. He landed in trouble after the Bengaluru drug racket accused Anoop Mohammad gave a statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), saying that Kodiyeri had helped him a lot in his “business venture”.

tags
top news
‘After Nov 10, you will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
‘After Nov 10, you will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Arnab Goswami spends night at Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre
Arnab Goswami spends night at Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre
US Supreme Court may not have final say in presidential election
US Supreme Court may not have final say in presidential election
India’s daily Covid-19 count again crosses 50,000-mark
India’s daily Covid-19 count again crosses 50,000-mark
Drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Thiruvananthapuram house
Drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Thiruvananthapuram house
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: JP Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: JP Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In