Home / India News / ‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks to people

‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks to people

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 18:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi has asked his party’s volunteers, MPs and MLAs to go in public places and distribute masks. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged his party workers and MPs, councillors and volunteers to go to public places and distribute free masks to those not wearing a mask as the national capital readies for a tougher battler against the coronavirus disease outbreak.

“Today, this is the best deshbhakti n manav sewa. I urge all political parties also to ask their volunteers to do this Lets join hands to stop spread of corona,” CM Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Kejriwal’s tweet comes amid number of heightened measures in Delhi to fight the viral contagion. The national capital has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases since October 28, when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time, and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

Among several measures taken by the state government, the authorities have announced a steep Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks, reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals, doubling testing centres in every district and postponement of non-critical surgeries at health facilities.

As of this week, Delhi accounts for 22.39 per cent of the fatalities reported across the country in a span of 24 hours by recording 131 deaths on Wednesday and has became the largest contributor to the single-day Covid-19 deaths in India.

