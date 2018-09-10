Bharat Bandh Live updates: PM Modi has not spoken a word on rising fuel prices, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress and 21 political parties are observing a ‘Bharat Bandh’ across the country on Monday to protest the steep rise of petrol and diesel prices, causing hardships to the common man and the poor.

Although the parties and some non-BJP state governments had promised not to inconvenience people and ensure supply of essential services, the shutdown is expected to affect normal life in many parts of the country.

While Karnataka and Odisha governments declared a holiday owing to the bandh, the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government said there would be rallies without a strike.

Here are the live updates:

11:52 am IST What else can be expected from ‘frustrated’ opposition: Yogi Adityanath Frustrated opposition doesn’t have any strategy and leadership, what else can be expected from them? I hope God gives them sense so they can differentiate between positive and negative otherwise in future they will even lose their position as Opposition: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath





11:40 am IST PM Modi has not spoken a word on rising prices of fuel: Rahul Gandhi “Narendra Modi ji is silent, he has not spoken a word on rising prices of fuel, or condition of farmers, neither on atrocities against women” says Rahul Gandhi, reports ANI. Aaj poora vipaksh yahan ek saath baitha hai. Hum sab mil kar ek saath, BJP ko hatane ka kaam karenge: Rahul Gandhi during #BharathBandh protests in Delhi pic.twitter.com/CIbjNtcAs9 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018





11:33 am IST 58 Congress workers taken into custody in Jharkhand Altogether 58 Congress activists were taken into police custody in Jharkhand for forcibly trying to enforce the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the party, a police officer said. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties in Jharkhand are supporting the Congress-sponsored ‘Bharat bandh called against fuel price hike.





11:30 am IST ‘Bharat Bandh’ an attempt to spread rumour, confusion: BJP The BJP dubbed the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call as an attempt to spread rumour and confusion among the masses. Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took on the Congress, saying it has been a “history-sheeter” on the issue of price rise whenever it was in power and is now shedding crocodile tears.





11:21 am IST Opposition parties take out protest march across UP Samajwadi Party workers staged demonstration in Varanasi . In Meerut, Congress leaders and workers are protesting outside office of divisional commissioner’s office. In Firozabad district congressmen on roads, Congress workers are taking out protest, supported by Samajwadi party and RLD workers. Congressmen are urging shopkeepers to close down shops in Agra markets. Samajwadi party workers are staging protest at Agra Sadar tehsil





11:17 am IST Major transport associations supporting bandh in Karnataka: Congress Karnataka Congress said several autorickshaw unions and airport taxi owners’ associations are also supporting the bandh. Today's #BharatBandh severely affected by the fuel price hike, all major transport associations have decided to take the plunge and take part in the strike. All taxi services including Ola, Uber, TaxiForSure and others will be stopped between 6 am and 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/ddBgpjwY3r — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) September 10, 2018





11:13 am IST Congress workers vandalise petrol pump in Ujjain Congress workers vandalise a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.





11:04 am IST MNS workers force shopkeepers to shut shops in Parel MNS workers forcefully shutdown shops and establishments at Bharatmata Junction Naka, Parel in Mumbai.





10:54 am IST Bandh evokes partial response in Telangana, Andhra The shutdown evoked partial response in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Bus services were affected since early morning in both the states. Many private educational institutions also remained closed. A deserted look at Majestic Bus station in Bengaluru on September 10. (HT Photo/Arijit Sen)





10:49 am IST Heavy police deployed in Delhi Offices, schools and colleges in Delhi opened at regular time despite the bandh call. Heavy police deployment was made in the national capital with reserve police forces deployed and motorcycle patrols being put on high alert, a senior police officer said. Traffic was affected in Daryaganj and around Ramlila Maidan due to the protest and commuters faced problems in reaching their destinations as the cab companies had hiked their fares.





10:44 am IST Time to change BJP govt will come soon: Manmohan Singh Modi government has done a number of things that were not in the interest of the nation. The time to change this government will come soon: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh.





10:39 am IST Vehicles vandalised in Patna Jan Adhikar Party workers vandalise vehicles in Patna.





10:30 am IST MNS tries to disrupt metro rail services at D N Road station Police take MNS workers into custody for trying to disrupt Metro rail services at D N Road station.





10:25 an IST Ashok Chavan, Manikrao Thakre detained Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Manikrao Thakre have been detained and taken to DN Nagar police station.





10:25 am IST MNS workers detained in Dadar, Star Mall closed Police detain MNS workers who tried to agitate outside Sena Bhavan in Dadar. Leaders including Sandeep Deshpande and Rita Gupta taken into custody. The Star Mall in Dadar is closed for the day.





10:20 am IST 12 trains cancelled East Coast Railway Zone has cancelled 12 trains including Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express and Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express.





10:12 am IST Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh join Congress protest UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh join Congress-led bandh protest against fuel price hike. HT Photo/Sonu Mehta





10:09 am IST Local train services resume from Andheri station Local train services resume from Andheri railway station : Gajanan Mahatpurkar, PRO, Western Railway. Train services are fully functional on Central Railway line.





10:03 am IST Few petrol pumps shut in Mumbai Petrol pump operators alleged that political party activists especially MNS are targeting random petrol pump stations and forcing them to be shut. Few petrol pump have been closed at Chembur, Sahar in Mumbai. A deserted petrol pump in Chembur. (HT Photo/Kunal Patil)





9:50 am IST Local train services from Andheri station affected Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan along with 1000 Congress activists protesting at Andheri station. GRP control room has confirmed that protesters have stopped Borivali-bound slow local train. Local trains from Andheri station are not operational as protestors have blocked platform number three and four.





9:49 am IST Congress workers protest in Raipur Congress workers protest against fuel price hike in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.





9:43 am IST NCP chief Sharad Pawar, LJD’s Sharad Yadav join protest Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Loktantrik Janata Dal’s Sharad Yadav to protest against fuel hike. Delhi: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Yadav at bandh protest against fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/Dy7DFBV0uR — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018





9:33 am IST MNS workers bring donkey to protest at petrol pump Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers at Chembur brought a donkey, garlanded it with picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and protested at petrol pump.





9:13 am IST Police to keep strict vigil in Jaipur, Jodhpur Rajasthan Police asks district superintendents of police and police commissioners in Jaipur and Jodhpur to keep strict vigil. Special director general of police NRK Reddy said as part of precautionary measure, four companies of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) have been deployed in Jaipur, one each in Baran and Bharatpur and one small platoon Ajmer have also deployed.





9:10 am IST Congress workers protest in Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Mahilla Congress takes part in Bharat Bandh. Arunachal Pradesh Mahlla Congress taking part in #BharatBandh .#MehangiPadiModiSarkar pic.twitter.com/x7kA0tykvn — Arunachal Pradesh Mahila Congress (@ArunachalPMC) September 10, 2018





9:05 am IST Congress president Rahul Gandhi heads towards Ramlila ground HT Photo/Sonu Mehta





9:02 am IST Bandh paralyses normal life in Assam, several detained Tens of people have been detained in Assam from multiple districts after they tried to block roads and highways to enforce the Bharat Bandh, a senior police official said. “There have been no reports of any violence so far,”said Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia. However, the Bandh has paralysed normal life as buses and taxis kept off the roads. In Guwahati, Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Ripun Bora and senior leader and former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat are expected to march to Dispur, the secretariat to request employees to not attend work.





8:59 am IST Bandh supporters block railway track in Patna Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik workers block railway tracks in Patna’s Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station. Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik workers block railway tracks in Patna's Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station in support to #BharatBandh that has been called by Congress and other opposition parties today over fuel price hike. pic.twitter.com/tFTmCOrXqe — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018





8:55 am IST Bandh cripples Kerala, supporters exempt flood-affected areas Bandh supporters blocked vehicles and forced closure of shops and business establishments at many places in Kerala. All educational institution remained closed in the state. But rail and air services were not affected. Three major IT parks of the state are functioning normally. Bandh supporters have exempted flood-affected areas from the strike.





8:50 am IST Protesters burn tyres, stop buses in Gujarat’s Bharuch Traffic movement halted in Gujarat’s Bharuch as protesters burn tyres and stop buses. #BharathBandh: Protesters in Gujarat's Bharuch burn tyres and stop buses; traffic movement halted pic.twitter.com/G6b9OFNXg5 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018





8:44 am IST Rahul Gandhi arrives at Rajghat Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives at Rajghat to join ‘Bharat Bandh’ protest against hike of fuel prices. HT Photo/Sonu Mehta





8:25 am IST Extra police forces deployed across Pune Commissioner Of Police, Pune City, Venkatesham K says, “Extra deployment of forces has been done across the city today. Firm action will be taken on any miscreants taking law into their hands.”





8:06 am IST CPI and CPI-M workers protest in Vijayawada CPI and CPM workers in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada hold protest against fuel price hike. #BharathBandh pic.twitter.com/MbElm9sdmU — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018





7:59 am IST Mumbai Congress workers picked up by police, claims Sanjay Nirupam Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam tweeted that Congress workers were being picked up since early morning. Huge police bandobast at my residence. Workers are being picked up since early morning #BharatBandh — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) September 10, 2018 Dear Mumbai Police No use of ur bandobast at my residence anymore . Got out of house despite ur tamasha. Stop checking my building's cctv unit.#BharatBandh — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) September 10, 2018





7:40 am IST Congress workers protest in Telangana Telangana: Congress workers hold protests in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district's Bhongir (pic 1) and Musheerabad bus depot (pic 2) in Hyderabad, against fuel price hike #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/cVoIXXJbNr — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018





7:15 am IST Opposition parties protest in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar #BharatBandh: Protests being held in Odisha's Bhubaneswar by opposition parties against fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/SeES8vUGhg — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018





7:00 am IST State bus services closed in north-eastern Karnataka Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) closed in view of Bharat Bandh. Kalaburagi: Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) aren't operational today as #BharathBandh has been called by Congress and other opposition parties against fuel price hike. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/raLOb95uuR — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018



