Bharat bandh today: Avoid these Delhi, Noida routes during farmers' protest | Traffic advisory

Bharat bandh today: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district in view of Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday. Delhi might also see traffic snarls due to the farmers' nationwide protest. Commuters face a massive traffic jam at the GT Karnal road during the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

A total of 37 farmers’ groups under the umbrella group Samyukt Kisan Morcha have announced a Gramin Bharat bandh or nationwide strike on Friday, February 16, citing a host of unmet demands of farmers.

The Bharat bandh has been called in support of the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation – a march by farmers of Punjab to the national capital to press the Centre to accept their demands, including enacting a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Hundreds of farmers have been marching from Punjab towards Delhi. Police have used tear gas and barricades to stop them. Mobile internet has been suspended in seven districts of Haryana.

The farmer unions have asked all the like-minded farmer organisations to come forward and participate in the Bharat bandh, which begins from 6am to 4pm.

The strike is largely expected to affect rural areas in Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan – regions where the farm unions have the strongest imprint. Highway traffic is likely to be significantly hobbled as well.

Bharat bandh today: Traffic advisory for Delhi

Traffic across key routes of Delhi has been adversely impacted as police have placed multiple layers of barricades on the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in view of the farmers' march to the national capital.

In the last few days, commuters have had a harrowing time as they battled traffic jams.

A similar situation is expected across the Delhi-NCR in view of the Bharat bandh called by farmers.

Routes to avoid: Major traffic snarls are expected around the borders of Delhi. The Singhu Border (Delhi Haryana Border), Ghazipur Border (Delhi Ghaziabad Border) and the Tikri Border (Delhi Haryana Border) could remain extremely crowded and must be avoided.

Bharat Bandh today: Traffic advisory for Noida

In Noida, the police have cautioned commuters going to Delhi and coming back from the capital city of traffic diversions. It has urged citizens to opt for Metro rail service "as far as possible" to avoid inconvenience.

On Thursday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said that restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district in view of Bharat Bandh.

In a traffic advisory, the police said intensive checking will be done by installing barriers on all the borders of Noida and Delhi by the police on both sides due to which there will be a pressure on vehicular movement and traffic would be diverted according to requirement.

"People going to Delhi please use Metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative routes to reach their destination," the police said.

In the advisory, the Noida Traffic Police has urged vehicles going from 130-metre road towards Pari Chowk via Depot Roundabout will be able to reach their destination via Supertech Roundabout, Honda CL Chowk via P-03 Roundabout, IFS Villa Roundabout.

Vehicles going via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway via Parichowk are diverted via Knowledge Park/Expomart Roundabout via Hindon Cut/Galgotia Cut.