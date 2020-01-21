Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions

india

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 17:06 IST

A local court in Delhi on Tuesday modified the conditions of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s bail and allowed him to come to the Capital as it placed some conditions for his return.

The Bhim Army chief, who was sent to judicial custody on December 21, for organising a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the citizenship act without police permission, was granted bail last week.

Azad was granted bail on the condition that he would not visit Delhi for the next four weeks, except for medical treatment, and would not be involved in any protests during this period.

On Tuesday, Judge Kamini Lau of the Tis Hazari Court said Chandrashekar Azad can come to Delhi for medical as well as election purpose but he will have to inform the deputy commissioner of police (crime) before coming to the Capital.

The judge ordered that Azad will have to give his schedule in advance to DCP (crime) and concerned DCP.

He will inform the DCP over the telephone and send an email if he is not in Delhi or Saharanpur. Judge Lau told him that when he comes to Delhi, he will reside at the given address.

Judge Lau said there’s no material which suggests he indulged in anything that is against law and order or national security.

“In a democracy when an election is the biggest celebration, which should have maximum participation, it is fair that he should be allowed to participate,” Lau said in her order.

Azad was also asked to that instead of marking attendance every Saturday, he will mark it whenever he is in Saharanpur and if in Delhi on a Saturday he will inform DCP (crime).

On a side note, Judge Lau said the preamble to the Constitution must be read every day.

“We decided that on Constitution Day. We must keep the preamble in our heart.”