e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / India News / Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions

The Bhim Army chief, who was sent to judicial custody on December 21, for organising a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the citizenship act without police permission, was granted bail last week.

india Updated: Jan 21, 2020 17:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was granted bail on the condition that he would not visit Delhi for the next four weeks, except for medical treatment, and would not be involved in any protests during this period.
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was granted bail on the condition that he would not visit Delhi for the next four weeks, except for medical treatment, and would not be involved in any protests during this period.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

A local court in Delhi on Tuesday modified the conditions of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s bail and allowed him to come to the Capital as it placed some conditions for his return.

The Bhim Army chief, who was sent to judicial custody on December 21, for organising a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the citizenship act without police permission, was granted bail last week.

Azad was granted bail on the condition that he would not visit Delhi for the next four weeks, except for medical treatment, and would not be involved in any protests during this period.

On Tuesday, Judge Kamini Lau of the Tis Hazari Court said Chandrashekar Azad can come to Delhi for medical as well as election purpose but he will have to inform the deputy commissioner of police (crime) before coming to the Capital.

ALSO WATCH | Chandrashekhar Azad reads Constitution’s preamble at Jama Masjid

The judge ordered that Azad will have to give his schedule in advance to DCP (crime) and concerned DCP.

He will inform the DCP over the telephone and send an email if he is not in Delhi or Saharanpur. Judge Lau told him that when he comes to Delhi, he will reside at the given address.

Judge Lau said there’s no material which suggests he indulged in anything that is against law and order or national security.

“In a democracy when an election is the biggest celebration, which should have maximum participation, it is fair that he should be allowed to participate,” Lau said in her order.

Azad was also asked to that instead of marking attendance every Saturday, he will mark it whenever he is in Saharanpur and if in Delhi on a Saturday he will inform DCP (crime).

On a side note, Judge Lau said the preamble to the Constitution must be read every day.

“We decided that on Constitution Day. We must keep the preamble in our heart.”

tags
top news
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
8 Indian tourists die due to possible gas leak in Nepal resort
8 Indian tourists die due to possible gas leak in Nepal resort
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
Qualcomm’s new mobile processors embrace ISRO’s GPS-alternative NavIC
Qualcomm’s new mobile processors embrace ISRO’s GPS-alternative NavIC
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news