Bhima Koregaon case: SC gives more time to Maharashtra to file chargesheet

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside an order by the Bombay High Court refusing to extend the 90-day deadline to the Maharastra government to file the chargesheet against five activists in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, news agency ANI report.

The top court also said that the arrested people can approach the trial court to seek regular bail, reports said.

The Maharashtra government had approached the top court challenging the high court’s refusal to grant further time to complete its probe in the Bhima Koregaon violence.

The state wanted an extension of the custody of five alleged Maoist sympathizers who were arrested in connection with the incident in June last year.

Read: Teltumbde gets interim protection from arrest till Feb 22

Pune Police had arrested the five people on June 6, 2018, five months after an FIR was registered in the case. In August, the police made five more arrests after nationwide raids were conducted at the house of human rights activists.

Under the law, police had to file its final report before the court within 90 days, failing which the accused are entitled to bail. For the June arrests, the time ended on October 3.

Read: Urban Naxals and the Teltumbde arrest drama

But as the law permits extension of this period another 90 days, provided the prosecuting agency gives a satisfactory report about the investigation, the police had moved court asking for more time.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 11:59 IST