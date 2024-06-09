Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay speaks about one of biggest accomplishments under Modi's leadership

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of PM-elect Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay on Sunday lauded India's foreign policy since 2014, calling it "one of the biggest accomplishments" of the government. In an interaction with news agency ANI, Tobgay said India progressed spectacularly under the leadership of Modi. He highlighted unprecedented growth in infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture and success in alleviating poverty and expressed hope of similar success and economic boom in the third term of Modi as India's Prime Minister. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of PM-elect Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay on Sunday lauded India's foreign policy since 2014, calling it "one of the biggest accomplishments" of the government. (ANI)

"Well, to look forward, you look backwards and you see the last ten years, during the last ten years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has grown spectacularly. Infrastructure, the development in infrastructure has been unprecedented- airports, roads, rails, seaways, all of that growth has been spectacular. In the area of FDI, there's been a lot of FDI, a lot of manufacturing, renewable energy, particularly solar energy, agriculture, and poverty alleviation," said Tobgay.

“So to see what's going to happen in Modi 3.0, you just have to look back to see what has happened. One of the biggest accomplishments has also been the foreign policy, whether it is the immediate region and neighbourhood first policy or even the successful outcome of the G20 under India's chairmanship. So I can see a lot more growth, I can see a lot more economic growth. I can see a lot more foreign policy successes under Modi 3.0...,” the Bhutan PM added.

Tobgay expressed delight on the opportunity to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He said, "Well, I'm delighted to be in India. I'm delighted to be back so soon after my last visit here. That was barely three months ago. This is indeed a very big day for India. And I'm honoured to be here representing His Majesty the King and the people of Bhutan at the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, that too for his third consecutive time."

The swearing-in ceremony of Modi will be graced by the presence of thousands of high-profile dignitaries, including heads of state of several countries. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and leaders from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles will be present during the ceremony.