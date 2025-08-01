Over 65 lakh voters left out of Bihar draft voter roll, highest from Patna: EC

The Election Commission on Friday disclosed data from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, leaving out over 65 lakh voter enumeration forms in the draft electoral rolls in the state. The SIR exercise covered all 243 assembly constituencies and 90,817 polling stations.(HT File)

This number is owed to several voters having died, moved out of Bihar, not found, or registered more than once.

Of over 65 lakh voter forms, state capital Patna accounts for the highest at 3.95 lakh, followed by Madhubani with 3.52 lakh, East Champaran with 3.16 lakh, and Gopalganj with 3.10 lakh.

This has reduced the total number of 7.9 crore registered voters, from before the SIR exercise, to 7.24 crore.

The SIR exercise covered all 243 assembly constituencies and 90,817 polling stations.

Break-up of the 65 lakh gap

Before the Election Commission updated the draft voter list, Bihar had about 7.9 crore registered voters.

Of these, 22.34 lakh people have since died, 36.28 lakh have 'permanently shifted' out of the state or were 'not found' at their stated addresses, and another 7.01 lakh were found to have enrolled at 'more than one place'.

The draft voters' roll for Bihar was published earlier today made available on the poll panel's website and in all 38 districts of Bihar.

The draft was published amid criticism of the SIR by the Opposition, which alleged that it aimed at helping the ruling NDA in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

“Draft Electoral Rolls for Bihar, covering each of the 243 assembly constituencies and 90,817 polling stations, are being shared with all political parties by the 38 District Collectors at 11 AM today, i.e 1 August 2025,” news agency ANI quoted the Election Commission as saying earlier in the day.

With the data now public, a “claims and objections” phase has begun, which will last till September 1. Under this provision, voters who think their names were wrongly deleted can approach the relevant authorities for redressal.

This is the draft electoral list and a final list will be published only after the redressal phase is over.