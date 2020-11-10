Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Sherghati, Barachatti, Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Belaganj, Wazirganj

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:22 IST

The counting of votes for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections began on Tuesday at 55 centres in 38 districts across the state. Several exit polls have given the RJD-led opposition alliance an edge over the ruling NDA, but only the outcome of the counting will decide whether the voters of the state are in favour of the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and the Left parties or they have kept their faith in incumbent Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Results Live: Counting begins, Section 144 imposed around centres

The voting for the six assembly seats of Sherghati, Barachatti, Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Belaganj, Wazirganj under Gaya Lok Sabha constituency took place on October 28.

Click here for full coverage of the Bihar Assembly Elections

Follow the updates given below to know the latest position of parties in the six assembly seats of Sherghati, Barachatti, Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Belaganj and Wazirganj:

-Sherghati assembly election 2020 result updates

Barachatti assembly election 2020 result updates

Bodh Gaya assembly election 2020 result updates

Gaya Town assembly election 2020 result updates

Belaganj assembly election 2020 result updates

Wazirganj assembly election 2020 result updates

What happened in 2015 Bihar assembly election for these seats:

Sherghati

In 2015, the Sherghati assembly seat had 2,47,117 registered voters. Of the, 1,28,954 were male and 1,18,149 were female voters. 2.6% of votes were casted for NOTA. In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, it was a close contest with Janata Dal (United)’s Vinod Prasad Yadav winning the election upstaging independent candidate Mukesh Kumar Yadav by a margin of just 4,834 votes from this seat.

Barachatti

In 2015, the Barachatti (SC) assembly seat had 2,77,202 registered voters. Of the, 1,43,472 were male and 1,33,710 were female voters. 2.6% of votes were casted for NOTA. In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Samta Devi won the election from this seat upstaging Lok Jan Shakti Party’s Sudha Devi by a margin of 19,126 votes.

Bodh Gaya

In 2015, the Bodh Gaya (SC) assembly seat had 2,88,530 registered voters out of which, 1,50,030 were male and 1,38,498 were female voters. 2.0% of votes were casted for NOTA. In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Kumar Sarvjeet won the election from this seat upstaging Bharatiya Janta Party’s Shyamdeo Paswan by a margin of 30,473 votes.

Gaya

In 2015, the Gaya Town assembly seat had 2,47,357 registered voters out of which 1,30,515 were male and 1,16,821 were female voters. 0.3% of votes were casted for NOTA. In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Bharatiya Janta Party’s Prem Kumar won the election upstaging Indian National Congress’s Priya Ranjan by a margin of 22,789 votes.

Belaganj

Belaganj assembly constituency had 2,49,087 electors in 2015, out of which 1,31,719 were males and 1,17,360 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 1.7% votes. In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, It was a one way contest for this seat with Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Surendra Prasad Yadav comfortably winning the election defeating Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)’s Sharim Ali by a huge margin of 30,341 votes.

Wazirganj

Wazirganj assembly constituency had 2,78,353 electors in 2015, out of which 1,46,077 were males and 1,32,267 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 2.1% votes. In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Indian National Congress’s Awadhesh Kumar Singh won the election by defeating Bharatiya Janta Party’s Birendra Singh by a margin of 12,759 votes.

The three-phase Bihar election was conducted on October 28, November 3 and November 7. This was the first election to be conducted amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes. The Election Commission has set up 55 counting centres in the 38 districts of the state and three-layer security has been provided for these centres. Bihar recorded 57.05% turnout in the assembly elections this year, which is marginally higher than that of 2015. The voter turnout in the 2015 polls was 56.66%.