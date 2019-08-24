Bihar minor’s decomposed body recovered 17 days after abduction

india

The decomposed body of a 13-year-old boy was found in a dilapidated house in Dumraon area of Bihar’s Buxar, 17 days after he was abducted, police said Saturday.

Buxar superintendent of police Upendra Nath Verma said the body was identified as that of Ashish Kumar, son of an ex-army man Gajendra Tiwari. Kumar was kidnapped on August 7, following which his family had received a ransom call.

“Tiwari, who accompanied the police to the spot, had difficulty in identifying the body of his son as it was in a badly decomposed state. After going through the clothes and slippers, he finally identified it was his son,” Verma added.

Tiwari said, “Ashish had gone missing on August 7 when he along with his friends went to watch a fair. Next day, around noon, I received a ransom call for Rs 30 lakh. I pleaded with the kidnappers to bring down the ransom amount but the kidnapper said it was non-negotiable”.

A case has been registered with the Dumraon police station against unidentified abductors.

Police said the accused, who used victim’s mobile to make the ransom call, had instructed the family to arrange the cash but he never called back. “We took the phone number on surveillance from which the miscreants were making calls. Later, the mobile number found switched off,” said DSP Arun Kumar Gupta. “We are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death,” he added.

Police suspect the kidnappers killed Ashish on the day he was kidnapped as the body was in a highly decomposed state.

Meanwhile, in Araria, the police Raniganj have recovered a mutilated body of 15-year-old identified as Avishek Kumar from Parsahat village late on Friday night. Locals said that the boy had been missing since August 17 and his father Gulab Chandra Paswan had lodged a missing case with Raniganj police station. Police said that the body was cut into seven pieces and eyes were gouged out.

