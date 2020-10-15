e-paper
Bihar polls: Mahagathbandhan releases its list of candidates for 243 seats. Check full list here

The alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur assembly constituency. Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha is the Congress candidate from Bankipore.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases – for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.
The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases – for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.(Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)
         

The grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties on Thursday declared candidates on all 243 assembly seats going to elections in Bihar.



Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Yadav will contest as Congress candidate from Bihariganj seat. The RJD will contest 144 seats, Congress 70 and Left parties have been allotted 29 seats. Out of the Left Front’s share, the maximum was allotted to CPI-ML, which will field candidates on 19 seats. The CPI(M) and CPI will contest from 4 and 6 constituencies, respectively.

Check full list here:

 

Earlier, Congress announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The list released on Thursday includes candidates for 49 assembly segments. In its first list, the Congress had covered 21 assembly segments.



