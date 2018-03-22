 Bihar’s contribution to India’s progress exemplary, invaluable: PM Modi | india news | Hindustan Times
Bihar’s contribution to India’s progress exemplary, invaluable: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Bihar Diwas, the day the state was carved out of the Bengal Presidency by the British in 1912.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2018 11:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside Parliament in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside Parliament in New Delhi.(Reuters File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Bihar on the occasion of ‘Bihar Diwas’, saying that the state’s contribution towards the country’s progress was “exemplary and invaluable”.

“Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Bihar on ‘Bihar Diwas’. Right from historical times, Bihar’s contribution towards the nation’s progress is exemplary and invaluable,” Modi tweeted.

Bihar Diwas marks the day the state of Bihar was carved out of the Bengal Presidency by the British in 1912.

