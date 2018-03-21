Bihar: School owner spanks students, assaults wife for trying to save them

A police case was registered on Wednesday against a private school’s managing director in Bihar’s East Champaran district after his wife alleged that he spanked two students mercilessly and assaulted her as well when she tried to save them.

Also, a video clip purportedly showing him assaulting the boys — pinned down to the floor and their hands tied — surfaced on social media and it was widely circulated. They are students of Class 6, aged around 14.

An FIR was registered on the statement of Rahul Gupta’s wife, Nisha Gupta, who alleged that she too was thrashed by her husband when she tried to rescue the boys, said Vijay Yadav, the station house officer of Chatauni police station.

Nisha, who is a teacher in the school and helps her husband in managing the institution, located 7km north of district headquarters Motihari, has been admitted to a government hospital with multiple injuries from the beating.

“Such treatment to day scholars as well as students staying in the hostel has been regular in the school,” she alleged.

She also accused her husband of assaulting her with a stick and trying to strangulate her when she returned home from school in the evening.

The school in Motihari, about 154km north of Patna, is named after a reputed public school in New Delhi, which has franchisees across the country.

Gupta, who owns the school, told reporters that he was punishing the students as they had stolen question papers from his office.

“The parents have expressed faith in the school by admitting their children. We cannot let them down. It is our duty to reform the students involved in wrongdoings,” he said.

Corporal punishment — spanking with a stick or smacking with bare hands — to discipline students is outlawed in several states, but it is practiced in many schools because of lax enforcement of the ban. But school authorities face child abuse charges whenever a case catches public and media attention.

East Champaran district child protection officer Raj Kumar Singh said he is investigating and promised “stern action against the school MD if he is found guilty”.

District education officer Iftekhan Ahmad said he had watched the video and heard the woman’s statement on TV news. “But neither Nisha nor the students’ parents has approached my office with complaints,” he said.