Bihar Women’s Commission to issue notice to Azam Khan

The Bihar State Commission for Women has taken serious note of the comments made by Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on BJP MP Sheohar Rama Devi, when she was officiating as speaker in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the union government’s Bill to ban triple Talaq on Thursday.

Considering the comments made at the Lok Sabha session as ‘sexist and offensive’, the commission has decided to issue a notice to the Samajwadi Party lawmaker, demanding his apology for the comments and asking him to explain his actions.

Besides, the commission has also decided to write to the Lok Sabha Speaker, requesting him to take action against Khan for the comments.

Rama Devi, while officiating as Speaker during a debate on the Bill to ban Triple Talaq on Thursday had asked Azam Khan to address the Chair to make his points. And the Samajwadi Party leader responded with out of the line comments, which provoked resentments and shouting. The MPs present during the session considered the comments as ‘unparliamentary’ and had demanded an apology.

“The kind of words that he used for Rama Devi is against the dignity of every woman and cannot be accepted,” said Dilmani Mishra, state women commission chairperson.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 01:18 IST