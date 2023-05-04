Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in Goa for SCO meeting

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday became the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India in almost 12 years, flying into Goa to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet, though there were no indications of a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart. Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (Video screengrab)

Bhutto Zardari travelled to Goa from Karachi and will attend the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting at Taj Exotica Resort on Friday. He was received at the airport by joint secretary JP Singh, who heads the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk of the external affairs ministry.

In a brief video message posted ahead of his departure from Pakistan, Bhutto Zardari said he intended to interact bilaterally with his counterparts from SCO member states in Goa. He subsequently held meetings with his Russian and Uzbek counterparts and attended a dinner hosted by external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

“Today, I am going to Goa in India, where I’m leading the Pakistani delegation to attend the SCO’s council of foreign ministers,” he said, speaking in a mix of English and Urdu.

“My going there sends a clear message of the importance attached to SCO by Pakistan and how seriously it takes its membership. I’m looking forward to engaging bilaterally with countries that are part of this organisation,” he said.

A tweet by the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Bhutto Zardari

will meet with counterparts of “friendly countries” on the margins of the SCO meeting. “Pakistan continues to constructively contribute in all SCO activities to realize its multi-sectoral aims and objectives in a mutually beneficial manner,” the spokesperson tweeted.

People familiar with the matter said there was no proposal for a bilateral meeting between Bhutto Zardari and Jaishankar. However, the possibility of the two ministers coming face to face at the dinner at Taj Exotica Resort on Thursday evening couldn’t be ruled out.

The dinner, attended by the SCO foreign ministers and their delegations, was seen as a networking event.

India and Pakistan have not had any substantive dialogue or engagement since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. The 2019 Pulwama suicide attack that killed 40 Indian troopers and the Indian government’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August of the same year took bilateral ties to an all-time low.

Hina Rabbani Khar, currently minister of state for foreign affairs, was the last Pakistani foreign minister to travel to India in July 2011 for talks with her Indian counterpart.

The last Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan was the late Sushma Swaraj, who travelled to Islamabad in December 2015, and her trip was followed by a surprise visit to Lahore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet his then-Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

At the time, Swaraj had held talks with Pakistan’s de facto foreign minister Sartaj Aziz and the two sides agreed to launch a new 10-point comprehensive bilateral dialogue. However, the dialogue did not take off because of a string of terror attacks that followed soon after and were blamed on Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

