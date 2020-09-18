e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bills to reduce salary, allowances of MPs, Ministers by 30% passed in Rajya Sabha

Bills to reduce salary, allowances of MPs, Ministers by 30% passed in Rajya Sabha

While MPs from Congress, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and other parties wholeheartedly supported the bill, they asked the Centre to restore the MPLADS Funds at the earliest.

india Updated: Sep 18, 2020 14:10 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Members of Parliament sitting in the social distance during the Monsoon Session in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi.
Members of Parliament sitting in the social distance during the Monsoon Session in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi.(ANI)
         

The bills to reduce salaries, allowances of Members of Parliament, and Ministers by 30 percent was passed unanimously in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Earlier, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Pralhad Joshi had moved the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs said that he was moving the Bill on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While MPs from Congress, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and other parties wholeheartedly supported the bill, they asked the Centre to restore the MPLADS Funds at the earliest.

The MPs said that the MPLADS Funds are used by them to help the public in their constituencies and will be of great use during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, AIADMK MP A Vijayakumar and BJD MP Prasanna Acharya had also demanded that the government release their arrears of the MPLADS funds for previous years.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament which began on Monday is slated to conclude on October 1.

tags
top news
Opposition in favour of middlemen who loot farmers: PM Modi in fresh pitch for farm bills
Opposition in favour of middlemen who loot farmers: PM Modi in fresh pitch for farm bills
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
Farmers protesting against farm bills everywhere: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Farmers protesting against farm bills everywhere: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
PM dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation, inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar
PM dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation, inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
China’s Sinovac to test Covid-19 vaccine candidate in kids, teens. Know more
China’s Sinovac to test Covid-19 vaccine candidate in kids, teens. Know more
Football player killed as lightning strikes during match in Jharkhand
Football player killed as lightning strikes during match in Jharkhand
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In