e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Podcast: Binalakshmi Nepram on the Realities of India’s Oft-Forgotten Northeast

Podcast: Binalakshmi Nepram on the Realities of India’s Oft-Forgotten Northeast

The Northeast is a region of immense geostrategic importance. It is home to nearly 50 million Indian citizens. It is also home to South Asia’s longest running armed conflict, where over 50,000 people have died.

india Updated: Jun 03, 2020 07:55 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

Here’s a hard truth about policy conversations on India: we rarely hear about India’s northeast. In fact, in doing more than 50 episodes of this podcast, not even one has been dedicated to the northeastern region of the country.

The Northeast is a region of immense geostrategic importance. It is home to nearly 50 million Indian citizens. It is also home to South Asia’s longest running armed conflict, where over 50,000 people have died. And, yet, it is often written off as a footnote, an outlier or part of the periphery.

 

To enlighten us--and to educate us--about this often overlooked corner of India, social activist and indigenous leader Binalakshmi Nepram joins Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) on the show this week. Bina is the Founder of the Manipur Women Gun Survivors Network and also serves as Convenor of the Northeast India Women Initiative for Peace.

Bina and Milan discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the Northeast, how the region fits into India’s popular imagination, the intense discrimination the region’s citizens endure, and the decades-long conflict that has upended the lives of tens of millions of ordinary Indians. Plus, Bina tells Milan about what inspired her to establish two of the Northeast’s leading human rights groups.

tags
top news
Cyclone Nisarga closes in, 215km from Mumbai, says IMD
Cyclone Nisarga closes in, 215km from Mumbai, says IMD
Covid-19: India allows emergency use of remdesivir
Covid-19: India allows emergency use of remdesivir
Cyclone Nisarga updates: Special trains for Mumbai rescheduled
Cyclone Nisarga updates: Special trains for Mumbai rescheduled
Covid cases cross 200,000; rural clusters new challenge
Covid cases cross 200,000; rural clusters new challenge
Cyclone Nisarga to hit near Mumbai at noon, flight operations to be affected: Latest updates
Cyclone Nisarga to hit near Mumbai at noon, flight operations to be affected: Latest updates
2m distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread: Study
2m distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread: Study
Debt-ridden man attempts to kill self, goes into hiding; caught
Debt-ridden man attempts to kill self, goes into hiding; caught
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In