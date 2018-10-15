Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping Kerala nun gets bail, has to surrender passport

Former Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of raping a nun four years ago, has been granted bail by the Kerala High Court. He was arrested by the Kerala police on Sept 21 after several rounds of questioning.

The High Court has, however, ordered him not to enter Kerala and not try to influence witnesses. He has also been told to surrender his passport.

In June, the 43-year-old nun, also a mother superior, had complained to the police that Mullakkal had raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. The nun is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab which also runs three convents in Kerala.

He has been accused of wrongful confinement, rape, unnatural offence and criminal intimidation. Prosecutors said the police have taken statements of 81 witnesses in the case and number may go up. Earlier lower court and High Court had turned down his bail applications.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 11:24 IST