Bishop Mulakkal to be questioned again today, could be arrested, say police

The Kerala police will question Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal for the second day in a row on Thursday in Kochi over allegations that he had raped a nun multiple times between 2014 and 2016.

The questioning is scheduled to begin at 11 am. A police officer who did not wish to be named said he may be arrested in the evening because there were many discrepancies in his replies. On Wednesday, police had questioned Mullakkal for seven hours.

Meanwhile, the nuns who have been agitating for 13 days demanding the bishop’s arrest, have said they would intensify their stir.

Mulakkal, 54, repeatedly pleaded his innocence, telling his interrogators that he had not gone to Kerala’s Kuravilangad convent on the days when the nun has accused him of assaulting her, officials aware of the developments said. His lawyer and other priests from Jalandhar accompanied Mulakkal when he came for the questioning.

The nuns have severely criticised the Kerala police for delaying Mulakkal’s arrest. The victims had pointed out that she had been questioned seven times while the accused just once. She has accused Mulakkal of using his influence. Mulakkal has rejected the allegations, calling them a conspiracy against the church.

In her complaint, the 43-year-old nun said that the bishop sexually assaulted her after summoning her on the pretext of discussing an important issue in 2014. The abuse continued for two more years, she alleged.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 08:43 IST