'Bitter display of spite': Amit Shah slams Mallikarjun Kharge over remark on PM Narendra Modi after health scare

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday lambasted Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark against PM Narendra Modi, saying he dragged the Prime Minister "unnecessarily" into his personal health matters. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election campaign in Haryana.(HT_PRINT)

During a poll rally on Sunday, Kharge nearly fainted while addressing the crowd. As he gathered strength, he commented that he wouldn't die before seeing Modi being ousted from power.

Amit Shah called the remark “distasteful and disgraceful”.

“Yesterday, the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being distasteful and disgraceful in his speech. In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power,” Amit Shah wrote on X.

Amit Shah said the remark showed how much hate and fear "these Congress people have of PM Modi".

He said Congress leaders think of PM Modi constantly.

"As for the health of Mr. Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays, I pray and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he continue to live for many years and may he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," he added.

What had Mallikarjun Kharge said?

Mallikarjun Kharge suffered a "syncopal attack (fainting)" at the rally. He, however, resumed his speechafter a brief halt and said he wouldn't die before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was removed from power.

"I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power," Kharge said as he resumed his speech.

"I wanted to talk. But due to dizziness, I have sat down. Please pardon me," he added.

Later, Kharge visited the Kathua district hospital for a checkup.

"He suffered syncopal attack (fainting). He was brought here for evaluation. He was facing increased sweating," a doctor told PTI.

With inputs from PTI