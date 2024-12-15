BJD not to support no-trust motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar, says party MP

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided not to support the INDIA bloc’s no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi said on Sunday. Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and BJD MP Niranjan Bishi . (Video grab/Sandad TV)

“None from INDI alliance have contacted us seeking our support for the no-trust motion. So it’s certain that we would not vote in favour of the no-trust motion,” said Bishi.

His comment comes days after BJD chief and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said the party was examining the development with regard to the no-trust motion. “We are examining it. We will take whatever step is necessary,” Patnaik said earlier this week while replying to a question on his party’s stand on the possible no-confidence move against Dhankhar.

On December 10, the Opposition submitted a notice to move a no-confidence or impeachment resolution against vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar accusing him of engaging in “partisan” conduct and being an “impassioned spokesperson” of the government’s policies at public fora.

Without the support of the BJD, the no-trust motion against Dhankhar is unlikely to be passed.

The BJD has seven members in the Upper House of Parliament. In 2022, the party had supported Dhankar’s candidature as the vice-presidential nominee.

In the last six months, BJD MPs Mamata Mohanta and Sujeet Kumar have quit the party and Rajya Sabha to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While Mohanta was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha a few months ago, Kumar was re-elected last week. In April this year, the BJD supported the Rajya Sabha candidature of Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha.