BJP appoints poll in-charges: Nirmala Sitharaman for Delhi, Piyush Goyal for TN, JP Nadda for UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced the names of functionaries who have been put in charge of seven states for election related work ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

As per the appointments made by party president Amit Shah, defence minister Nirmala Sitaraman and JS Pawaiya have been given the charge of Delhi, where the party won seven Lok Sabha seats in 2014.

Union health minister JP Nadda has been made in charge of Uttar Pradesh while his cabinet colleague and railway minister Piyush Goyal will oversee the election preparation for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar.

P Murlidhar Rao and Kiran Maheshwari will oversee the preparations in Karnataka where the party is eyeing increasing its seats and vote share.

Kalyan Misra and Vishwas Sarang have been put in charge of Haryana while Avinash Rai Khanna will oversee work in Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura.

Last month, Shah announced the names of election in-charges in 17 states who will have the responsibility of steering the party’s election campaign as it seeks to retain power.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 20:59 IST