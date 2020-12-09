e-paper
Home / India News / BJP boss JP Nadda shown black flags in Kolkata, agitators condemn farm laws

BJP boss JP Nadda shown black flags in Kolkata, agitators condemn farm laws

The snap demonstration during which the protesters climbed on cars parked outside the BJP’s new office and raised slogans. caught the police and BJP workers by surprise.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
BJP national president JP Nadda at the inauguration of the party’s election office in Kolkata on Wednesday.
BJP national president JP Nadda at the inauguration of the party’s election office in Kolkata on Wednesday. (PTI)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda was shown black flags by a group of Hindi-speaking youths outside the new office of the party in south Kolkata shortly after he arrived in the city on a two-day visit.

The demonstrators condemned the new farms laws and shouted “J P Nadda murdabad, BJP murdabad” (down with J P Nadda, down with the BJP). The agitators were not carrying flags of any political party.

It was a snap demonstration that caught the police and BJP workers by surprise. The demonstrators climbed on the cars parked outside the office and raised slogans.

This is the first time any BJP leader in Bengal faced a demonstration on the farm law issue.

The demonstration started when Nadda was leaving the BJP office for the city’s Bhawanipore area to take part in an outreach programme. “We are with the farmers,” the agitators shouted.

BJP workers rushed out and got into verbal exchange with the demonstrators. Stones were also thrown from both sides.

The demonstrators dispersed on their own in 20 minutes.

No police officer or BJP leader commented on the incident till 3.45 pm . The Bengal BJP lodged a complaint at Hastings police station in Kolkata.

Nadda arrived in the city around 1 pm as his plane from Delhi took off late due to delay in flight operations.

