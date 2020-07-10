e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP chief JP Nadda’s team to get younger players

BJP chief JP Nadda’s team to get younger players

BJP national president JP Nadda’s new team will have a mix of the new and the experienced and though it is not confirmed if younger

india Updated: Jul 10, 2020 11:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP President JP Nadda addresses during the 'Rajasthan Jan Samvad' rally.
BJP President JP Nadda addresses during the 'Rajasthan Jan Samvad' rally. (PTI)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s new national team of office bearers expected be announced soon will see more younger representatives, said persons aware of the details.

A senior functionary privy to the details said just as the average age of officer bearers including presidents at the 700 plus districts is under 50; the new team that will assist BJP president JP Nadda is also expected to have the same age median.

The new national office bearers team and team will have a mix of the new and the experienced and though it is not confirmed if younger, less experienced faces will make it to the party’s decision making body, the Parliamentary Board and the National Executive Committee.

In 2017the party leadership took the decision of grooming younger leaders to take charge. “Since then the officials who were appointed at the district and the state level have been in the age group of 4-50. A cut off age of 75 years was already announced for contesting elections or appointments to posts,” the functionary quoted above said.

Citing examples, the functionary said the average age of functionaries in Uttar Pradesh is between 40 and 45; while in Bihar, the average age of the district presidents is 45.

“There is a concerted move to give younger people more responsibility and offer them the chance to gather experience in administrative processes,” a second functionary said.

The party will also stick to its practice of inducting 33% women in the office bearers panel. In 2010, the party had amended its constitution to ensure more representation foe women in party positions.

tags
top news
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, arrested for killing 8 cops, shot dead in encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, arrested for killing 8 cops, shot dead in encounter
‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter
‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest solar plant in MP’s Rewa
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest solar plant in MP’s Rewa
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
‘The problem was not me’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘The problem was not me’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In