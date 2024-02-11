‘BJP is scared of only one party, the AAP’: Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressed a gathering in Punjab's Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday. During his speech, he hit out at the central government and the Punjab governor, accusing them of stopping funds to the state. Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Talking about AAP's meteoric rise in the last 10 years, he said that the party was able to form government in two states(Delhi and Punjab) and won assembly seats in other states.

Addressing the crowd in the jansabha, Kejriwal said: "...BJP is scared that if AAP completes so many people welfare works, nobody will be able to stop AAP's win...Delhi people have decided to give all seven Lok Sabha seats to AAP...if the people of Punjab also give us all 13 Lok Sabha seats...all your wishes will be fulfilled....BJP is scared of only one party, the AAP...".

During his address in Punjab's Khadoor Sahib on Sunday, Kejriwal said for the last 75 years, there were corrupt governments in Punjab. He said that for the first time in the last 75 years, the Punjab government has bought a private power plant (GVK Power's 540-megawatt private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran) and that too at a cheap rate. He promised low-cost electricity to merchants, businesspersons, industrialists etc. through the power plant.

Kejriwal further said that the newly launched Punjab government’s flagship scheme ‘Ghar Ghar Muft Ration’ (doorstep delivery of ration) will decimate 'ration mafia' in the state.

AAP has opted out of INDIA bloc in Punjab

Earlier, on Saturday, Kejriwal announced that AAP will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh. He said that AAP candidates in all of these 14 seats will be declared in the next 10-15 days