‘BJP ko bhagaiye, hume jitaiye’: Lalu Yadav claims Modi govt 'stealing votes' at Bihar rally

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday called for removing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in Bihar. The RJD leader referred to the ruling party as "thieves", who are “harming democracy” by stealing votes. Speaking at the Voter Adhikari Yatra, the RJD leader referred to the ruling party as "thieves" who are “harming democracy” by stealing votes.(PTI)

"Choro ko hataiye, BJP ko bhagaiye, aur hume jitaiye, (Remove the thieves, make the BJP run away, help us win)," Lalu Yadav was quoted as saying during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Sasaram.

During his speech, the RJD leader urged Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to present a united front to “uproot the BJP and throw them away.”

"At any cost, do not let the BJP, which is a thief, come to power. Everyone, stand united, and together, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, uproot them and throw them away. Save democracy," Yadav added.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav also accused the Election Commission and PM Narendra Modi of trying to deceive the people of Bihar.

"Narendra Modi is dead set on destroying the lives of the youth of Bihar. Modi makes the illiterate clap for him and does politics. But we engage in the politics of distributing work to everyone's hands. Today, that is why we are here. Election Commission, Modi Bihario ko choona lagana chahate hai (want to scam the people of Bihar). Do not think of Biharis as weak," said Tejaswhi.

Congress kicks off ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’

Congress party kicked off its 'Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar against the alleged ‘vote chori’ which Opposition parties have accused the Election Commission and the BJP of perpetrating.

At the rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vowed to expose any theft of votes, whether it happens in Maharashtra, Bihar, or elsewhere in the future.

Gandhi further Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a "conspiracy" hatched by the Election Commission.

Shortly after the Congress yatra kicked off, the Election Commission of India held a press conference on Sunday addressing the Bihar SIR and vote theft row.

During his, CEC Gyanesh Kumar called for any issues regarding errors in electoral rolls to be raised during the "Claims and Objections" period.

CEC Kumar also hit out at Rahul Gandhi and said if he doesn't give the oath within 7 days, he will have to apologise.

"Are you calling my voters liars???? EC will not stay shut. He will have to apologise if, within 7 days, I don't get the oath. It means he is a liar, and he blamed my voters as liars," he said.